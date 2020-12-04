Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

