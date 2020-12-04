Profund Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,134,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,971 shares of company stock worth $15,965,754 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

Shares of ENPH opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.