Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. CSFB set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

