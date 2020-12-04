Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

