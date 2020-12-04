Profund Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.