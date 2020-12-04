Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 271,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 581,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

