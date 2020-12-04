Profund Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Entergy by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

