Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,135 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CommScope worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1,316.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,217,686 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 49.5% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2,497.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,269 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,388,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

