Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 23.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dollar General by 9.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $214.49 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.