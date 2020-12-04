ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,026 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

