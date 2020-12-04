ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. ValuEngine raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

