ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. ValuEngine raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit