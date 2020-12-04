ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

