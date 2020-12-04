ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

FIS opened at $147.28 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of -818.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

