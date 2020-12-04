ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Southwest Gas worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

