ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.