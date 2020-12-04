ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $234.78 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $242.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.26 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

