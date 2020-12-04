ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,733,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

