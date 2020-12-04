ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.97 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

