Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of Qorvo worth $35,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

