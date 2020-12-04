QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QS opened at $38.55 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

