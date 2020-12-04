QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QS opened at $38.55 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit