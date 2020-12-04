QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of QS opened at $38.55 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $52.80.
About QuantumScape
