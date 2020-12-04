Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Quotient has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $689.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 10,090.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

