R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,942 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 52,478 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.21% of R1 RCM worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.32, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit