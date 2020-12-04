R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,942 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 52,478 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.21% of R1 RCM worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.32, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

