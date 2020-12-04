Ralph Struzziero Sells 294 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $12,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $82,917.51.

Shares of KFRC opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The firm has a market cap of $903.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Kforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

