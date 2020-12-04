Raymond James Analysts Give Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) a $28.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

