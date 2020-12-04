Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.16. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Remark by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,664,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

