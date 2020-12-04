Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) Trading Up 23.8%

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) shot up 23.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.04. 475,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 811% from the average session volume of 52,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a PE ratio of -135.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,204.01.

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.