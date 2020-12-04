Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) Trading Up 23.8%

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) (CVE:ROI) shot up 23.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.04. 475,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 811% from the average session volume of 52,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a PE ratio of -135.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,204.01.

Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions to the government, military, and private sectors in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 Inc. (ROI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit