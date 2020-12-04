Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.07.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$10.02 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$10.44. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

