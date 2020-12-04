Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryanair by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 171,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 172,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.