Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryanair by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 171,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 172,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit