Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAGE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.45.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $69.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $153.38.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.