Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,310 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.19% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $39,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

SWM stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

