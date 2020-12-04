Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Scor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

