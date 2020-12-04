Scotiabank Reiterates “C$110.00” Price Target for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU)

Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$105.25.

Get Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) stock opened at C$79.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $817.72 million and a PE ratio of 29.48. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.8914657 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.