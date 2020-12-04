Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 85,644 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,644 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $62,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

RBA stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

