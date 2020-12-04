Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Trupanion worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $94.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,896.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $102.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,664,426.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $380,328.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,988,145. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

