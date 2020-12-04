Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

