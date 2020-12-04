Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.07.
NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 4.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
