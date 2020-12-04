Shawn Anderson Sells 550 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) SVP Shawn Anderson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $13,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,871,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,768,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,418.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,201 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

