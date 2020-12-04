Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHG. ValuEngine raised Shinhan Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE SHG opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

