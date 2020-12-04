Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

DENN stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.10 million, a PE ratio of 82.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

