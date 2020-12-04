Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

