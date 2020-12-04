Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.42

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 1415615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $128,189.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,634,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,658,784 shares of company stock valued at $92,510,950.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

