Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Southwest Airlines worth $94,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,848 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,669 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.82 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

