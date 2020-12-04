SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.09

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 1995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,620,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 546,922 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,793,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after buying an additional 280,801 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

