Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

SPR opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 146.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 175,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 104,129 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,399.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

