Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 11.1%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.51. 6,274,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,515,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

