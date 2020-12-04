Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading Up 11.1%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.51. 6,274,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,515,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,214,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,726,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

