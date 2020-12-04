Staci M. Woolsey Sells 271 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $12,831.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MDC stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 48.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

