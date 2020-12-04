Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,326 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $113,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $179.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

