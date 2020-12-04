Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target upped by Barclays from $184.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $179.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

