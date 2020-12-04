Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 10,000 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,704,561.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$11,928.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 38,900 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$50,181.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$103,000.00.

Shares of CVE OCO opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 million and a PE ratio of 452.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80. Oroco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.87.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.