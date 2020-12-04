Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 123,167 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $43,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $242.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

