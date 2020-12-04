Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $44,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Stryker by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.